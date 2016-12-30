Is your New Year’s resolution setting you up for failure? How to avoid falling off the wagon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST YORK, Pa.- With the colder temperatures we are seeing, not many people are excited about getting outside to get out and run or go to the gym.

A fitness expert breaks down some easy things you can do.

Mindy Quesenberry of my fitness quest says that cold air hits you and it just makes you want to stay inside and be warm and cozy.

She says, "people are coming to my fitness quest looking for things they can do at home, and there are a ton of things you can do in a little bit of time."

You can use so many different things,"If you are a little crazy you can use cement blocks, or a tire."

For someone starting their fitness journey right now, Mindy says if it is something you are just starting don't set your expectations too high.

"When it comes to the new year, that's a whole year, that is a long time."

She says you should set daily intentions, whether it is eating well, or working out. If you need a longer stretch, you can set a week-long intention.

"A year is a long time, things change... You may fall off the wagon."

Mindy says your best bet is to think smaller when it comes to your resolution. Maybe look at it as a lifestyle change, and set small goals.

"People set unrealistic expectations, saying they want to lose 20 pounds. That's crazy."

She says most importantly, try not to make it about a number.

A lot of exciting things will be coming to My Fitness Quest in the new year.

Visit their website to start your fitness journey: http://www.ques-t.com/