Manhunt for armed bank robbery suspect in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa, – State and local police are on the lookout for an armed bank robbery suspect in Cumberland County. Police say the robbery happen at about 9:30 a.m. at the F&M Trust Bank, 3 E. 1st Street, Boiling Springs, South Middleton Township.

The male suspect fled the bank on foot with some cash. There were no reported injuries.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have seen a suspicious person or vehicle near the bank at the time of robbery to contact PSP – Carlisle at (717) 249-2121.