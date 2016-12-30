Police investigating two separate roll-over crashes in Ephrata

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Ephrata Police are investigating two separate roll-over crashes which occurred on Thursday.

The first crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. along Route 222 near the Route 322 exit in Ephrata. According to police, 24-year-old Jamil Trilla, of Lancaster was driving next to a tractor-trailer when he fell asleep. Trilla’s vehicle drifted into the tractor-trailer–then overturned. Trilla was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second crash happened along the first block of Hahnstown Road in Ephrata Township. Police say Kristen Reynolds, 23, of Terre Hill, lost control of her vehicle and went off the road. Her vehicle overturned, but she was able to free herself from the car. Police say Reynolds did not require medical tratement.

Both crashes are under investigation.