Police looking for man accused of stealing $100 from ATM in Carlisle

Posted 12:52 PM, December 30, 2016, by
Photo Credit: Middleton Township Police Department

Photo Credit: Middleton Township Police Department

NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN  COUNTY, Pa – North Middleton Township police are are searching for a man who they say used an ATM to get $100 using someone else’s information.

The alleged theft happened on November 3.  According to police, a North Middleton Township resident reported that someone withdrew $100 from their account after they used the Santander ATM located along the first block of West High Street in Carlisle.

Photo Credit: Middleton Township Police Department

Photo Credit: Middleton Township Police Department

ATM surveillance captured an image of the man making the unauthorized withdrawal. Police say the man was riding a red bike and wore a lanyard at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call North Middleton Township Police at 717-243-7910.

 