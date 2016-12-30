Police looking for man accused of stealing $100 from ATM in Carlisle

NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa – North Middleton Township police are are searching for a man who they say used an ATM to get $100 using someone else’s information.

The alleged theft happened on November 3. According to police, a North Middleton Township resident reported that someone withdrew $100 from their account after they used the Santander ATM located along the first block of West High Street in Carlisle.

ATM surveillance captured an image of the man making the unauthorized withdrawal. Police say the man was riding a red bike and wore a lanyard at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call North Middleton Township Police at 717-243-7910.