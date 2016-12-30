× Police searching for man who stole vehicle from Unimart

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Pa. — The Susquehanna Twp. Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft from the Unimart at N. Front St. and Linglestown Rd.

On Dec. 26 at around 2:30 a.m. a customer entered the Unimart and left his car in the parking lot with the engine running and the keys still in the ignition.

An unidentified male then got into the car and drove off. The car is a red Ford Focus Station Wagon with PA registration GNM 6899.

Anyone that can identify the male or can provide any information is asked to contact Detective Meier at (717) 909-9246 or smeier@susquehannatwp.com