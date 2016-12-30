× Poll: Will you be eating pork and sauerkraut on Jan. 1?

Hours after the clock strikes midnight, and the year is 2017, many Central, Pennsylvanians will eventually find a full plate of pork and sauerkraut in front of them.

It’s a Pennsylvania Dutch thing.

The tradition is steeped in German belief that eating the meal on the first day of the year will bring good luck and good health in the New Year.

Several locations throughout Central, Pennsylvania offer pork and sauerkraut meals on Jan. 1, 2017. Check back on our Fox43.com website to see where you can go to participate in the annual tradition.

Will you be eating pork and sauerkraut on Jan. 1?