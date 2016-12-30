× Update: State trooper shot and killed in Huntingdon County; Police searching for suspect

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. – WTAJ Altoona reports that a Pennsylvania State Trooper has been shot and killed. Police are now searching for the man they say is responsible.

State Police say, “the Pennsylvania State Police is currently searching for Jason Robison, 32, in relation to the shooting of a Pennsylvania State Trooper. The incident occurred on Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township. Robison should be considered armed and dangerous. It is believed that his hair is currently dyed purple. Anyone coming into contact with him should call 911 immediately.”

The shooting reportedly happened near Hesston in Juanita Township Friday evening. The massive search for Robison is underway in the area of Steven Points Roads to Bakers Hollow Road in Penn Township, Huntingdon County. All roads in the area have been closed.

More information on this story when it becomes available.