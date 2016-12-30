× Susquehanna Twp. man charged with several counts of burglary

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Pa. — Susquehanna Twp. Police were called to the 2600 block of Cranberry Circle for a male wearing a mask that was seen behind a residence.

The police then located the male on the second floor rear deck and he ran from the police. The male was later identified as Denzel Pollard.

After an investigation Pollard was linked to several burglaries and a theft in the neighborhoods in the area of Lonoff Rd. He was charged with four counts of burglary, one count of loitering and prowling, one count of receiving stolen property, and one count of theft from motor vehicle.