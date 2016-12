× Two alarm house fire in Shiremanstown

SHIREMANSTOWN, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa – Firefighters are on the scene of a two alarm house fire on the first block of W. Green St. in Shiremanstown that broke out at 4:30 p.m. The fire reportedly broke out in the living room.

First firefighters on the scene reported heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the building coming from the first floor. The second alarm was sounded for more man power. We will have more on this breaking story as it becomes available.