We say goodbye to 2016 with a few light snow showers. Mainly dry with sunshine for first day of 2017!

NEW YEAR’S EVE AND NEW YEAR’S DAY

After a gusty day, winds should fade through the late evening but will pick back up again Saturday. The difference will be wind direction out of the south instead of the north.

Dress warm if heading out tonight, wind chills will still run in the 20s. It’s a frigid morning Saturday. With our next system approaching, sunshine diminishes as the day wears on. No matter what unique New Year’s Eve drop you attend, most of the New Year celebrations should be good to go, aside from a few light snow showers late evening and overnight as a weak front moves through. It is east of us by Sunday so expect more sunshine the first day of 2017. With the brighter skies for New Year’s Day, temperatures are milder in the middle and upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK

Our next best threat for wet weather arrives for Monday. Keep the umbrella handy for widespread showers throughout the day. With morning lows near freezing or below in spots, there is a chance for a wintry mix initially before changing over to rain showers the rest of the day. Highs are slow to rise into the lower 40s. Showers may linger early Tuesday then we are drying out the rest of the day. Breezy with sunshine increasing through the afternoon. Highs are mild in the 50s. Unsettled weather continues for Wednesday. Another cold front brings the threat for a few showers. Temperatures still remain above average in the 40s to near 50 degrees, however, temperatures turn much colder behind this system for Thursday. Friday continues cold in the 30s with a chance for rain and snow showers.

May 2017 bring you a year of good health and happiness. Happy New Year!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist