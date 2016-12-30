× York woman running unlicensed daycare accused of leaving 6 children unattended

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A York County woman who operated an unlicensed daycare out of her home is facing charges after police say she admitted to leaving six children unattended in November, according to the criminal complaint.

Gina Henry, 43, is charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Officers responded to Henry’s home along the 500 block of Erlen Drive in Springettsbury Township for a reported domestic dispute on November 22. According to court documents, the father of one of the children Henry watched called police to report she had left the children unattended for approximately 20 minutes.

Police found six children in the basement of Henry’s home, ranging in ages three-months to 2 years-old. Henry initially claimed her assistant was caring for the children, but that she was sick and couldn’t leave the bathroom. Officers attempted to make contact with the assistant in the bathroom, but Henry explained that she was very sick and was vomiting and had diarrhea, court documents state.

When the officer knocked at the door, he heard a voice over a speaker, which sounded like a cellular phone or baby monitor, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say Henry eventually admitted there was no assistant, and that she placed an iPad on speaker mode behind the bathroom door and called a friend to have that person pose as the assistant. She later admitted to leaving the children unattended while she went to Eastminster Church to pickup other preschool children, court documents state.

According to the state Department of Human Services, Henry’s daycare license expired on December 2, 2015.