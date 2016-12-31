Amber Alert issued for an 8 month old baby out of Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa – The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for the Sharpsville Police Department, Mercer County.

Today, at approximately 12:00 p.m. Ariella Downs, an eight month Hispanic female, was abducted from 331 Canterbury Court, Sharpsville. She may be with Antonio Velazquez-Rupert, a 36 year old Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall,  brown eyes. He maybe operating a dark green Ford Explorer,  bearing Ohio Registration GGD-7760.

Police urge caution if anyone spots the subject.  Anyone with information on the missing child is asked to contact the police by dialing 911.