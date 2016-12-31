× Coroner ID’s woman killed last night in Warwick Township crash

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa – A 60 year old Denver Borough woman died in a two vehicle crash early Friday evening. County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni identified the victim as Nancy Ann Gress. She was killed when her sedan collided with a tractor trailer at around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rothsville Road and Warwick Road in Warwick Township. The crash shutdown Rothsville Road for hours while police investigated.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the exact cause of death.