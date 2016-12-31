Foresters’ Club delivers meals in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Making the new year happy for people living in Lancaster County nursing homes was the goal of the Foresters' Club of America on Saturday.

They delivered close to 600 boxed lunches to different nursing homes in the Columbia area.

One volunteer says it brings the community together.

"It actually puts the community working together with the elderly out there and taking care of them and giving them a nice cooked meal," said Co-chairman Ken Kramer.

Volunteers were happy to spend their day loading the meals into trucks and making the deliveries.