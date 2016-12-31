Kids celebrate 2017 early in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. - The countdown to 2017 began at 7:59pm inside York's Central Market. Thousands of kids and their families gathered there for an early New Years celebration. The event and all of the activities were free thanks to sponsors.

"We have done this for the last few years. We needed something for the little ones. We have had some very generous sponsors that made this very popular, made this possible and a fun thing for families to do. It's become a tradition. It's grown bigger and better every year," said Mary Yeaple, Coordinator for York City Special Events.

The annual white rose drop and fireworks begin at 11:59pm! Happy New Year!