Lancaster County fire department holds annual dinner on New Year’s Eve

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Eating pork and sauerkraut on New Year's Day is a Pennsylvania Dutch tradition.

The Kinzer Fire Department in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County held its annual pork and sauerkraut meal on Saturday.

Since so many members of the department are Amish, they don't hold activities on Sundays, so they served the meal a day early.

"I've been here since the very first one," chairperson Dwight Groff said. "So I've seen it grow and grow and grow. It's just fun to see new people get involved and get excited about it also."

The Kinzer Fire Department is an all-volunteer company and uses its annual pork and sauerkraut meal as a fundraiser.