× Heading out tonight? Here are some New Year’s Eve celebrations in our area

From a wrench drop, pickle drop, or cigar raise, many unique New Year’s Eve celebrations will happen across our area Saturday night.

Hundreds of people attend these events, and most of the celebrations offer live music. Some of them even have free snacks. Many of these celebrations are child-friendly, and even have activities designed for youngsters.

The FOX43 weather team says the weather will stay dry for all of the celebrations. Expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s as the clock strikes midnight. Get the complete forecast here.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

ANCHOR DROP: In downtown Shippensburg, watch the anchor drop. Events start at 8 P.M. In addition to live music, there will several activities just for children.

BUTTON DROP: With a 50-pound button dropping at midnight with fireworks, First Night Carlisle events kick off at 5 P.M. First Night Carlisle will cost you ten dollars, and it gets you access to performers like musicians, wood carvers, and ice carvers inside local buildings and businesses. Appropriately enough, a button will serve as the admission ticket.

BREECHES DROP: A pair of 5-foot-tall yellow trousers drop at midnight in Lower Allen Park. The event starts at 8 P.M., and it will feature a DJ and games for children.

WRENCH DROP: In downtown Mechanicsburg in front of Washington Fire Company, a giant wrench drops at midnight. The event starts at 9 P.M. with live music.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

STRAWBERRY DROP: Outside of the Hilton Hotel in downtown Harrisburg, a crowd will gather to see fireworks and a strawberry drop at midnight. The celebration begins at 9 P.M. at the MLK Government Center.

HERSHEY’S KISS RAISE: At midnight in ChocolateTown Square in Hershey, a HERSHEY’s Kiss will rise as fireworks fill the sky. The live entertainment starts at 9 P.M.

LANCASTER COUNTY

RED ROSE DROP: Fireworks and the lowering of a red rose ring in the New Year at midnight in Binns Park. Leading up to the drop, you can listen to a free concert. Events start at 10 P.M.

LEBANON COUNTY

LEBANON BOLOGNA DROP: The 20th Annual New Year’s Eve Bologna Drop changes it up this year: Instead of a giant bologna dropping, 20 10-pound bolognas will lower at once at midnight. Those bolognas will then be donated to non-profits at the event. Besides live music and Cilo from the Lancaster Barnstormers, there will be hot drinks handed-out. Everything gets started at 10 P.M. at the Ninth and Cumberland Streets parking lot.

PERRY COUNTY

SLED DROP: As a nod to the Lightning Guider Sled factory in Duncannon, a sled drops at midnight at the Clarks Ferry Tavern on Market Street. There will also be music, food, and prizes at the event, which starts at 10:30 P.M.

YORK COUNTY

CIGAR RAISE: A cigar rises in Red Lion in Center Square at midnight, and there is a lot of live music leading up to the event. The event gets started around 7 P.M.

PICKLE DROP: A giant dill pickle sculpture drops at midnight on the square in Dillsburg. There will be fireworks at midnight, indoor entertainment starts at 4:30 P.M. at Community Memorial Hall and outdoor entertainment starts at 9 P.M. on South Baltimore Street.

WHITE ROSE DROP: Fireworks will go off after a white rose drops in Continental Square in downtown York at midnight. There will also be children’s activities for the New Year at York Central Market from 6-8 P.M.

And that’s just a start! There are more drops across our area. Share your pictures on our FOX43 Facebook Fan Page or Twitter page.