PA State Trooper killed in the line of duty; suspect later killed in shootout

(CNN) — A 32-year-old man suspected of killing a Pennsylvania state trooper was shot to death by law enforcement officers Saturday.

Jason Robison was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Trooper Landon Weaver. The state police said in a press release Robison refused to surrender and threatened law officers before he was shot.

Trooper Weaver was investigating a “protection from abuse” violation at a home Friday night when Robison got a gun and shot him. Weaver was on the force for just over a year, police said. He was investigating the reported violation at a home in Huntingdon County, located in central Pennsylvania.

On its Facebook page, Pennsylvania State Police said Weaver was “tragically shot and killed while investigating a domestic-related incident.”

Weaver enlisted as a state trooper in December of 2015 and is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty, the state police’s Facebook page said.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf offered his condolences in a statement released Friday.

“Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve,” Gov. Wolf said.