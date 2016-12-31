× Police say Jason Robison wanted in fatal shooting of State Trooper is deceased

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa – State Police now report that accused cop killer Jason Robison, 32, is deceased. Robison was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting Friday night in Huntingdon County of Pa State Trooper Landon Weaver.

Governor Tom Wolf released this statement “I commend the Pennsylvania State Police and all law enforcement involved for the swift resolution of this manhunt and for preventing any other residents from being harmed. I thank the troopers and their counterparts who worked through the night and put their lives on the line.