Tracking spring-like weather for the new year

Posted 7:35 PM, December 31, 2016, by
We've got a cold end to the week!

TONIGHT’S WEATHER: Your New Year’s Eve stays dry with cloudy skies.  Expect temperatures in the upper 30s and a light wind kicking up around midnight.

TRACKING SHOWERS: After a partly sunny Sunday, we’ll see a few showers on Monday. On Tuesday, we’ll have more widespread scattered showers. Then, we stay dry for the rest of the week ahead.

We'll get some showers on Monday and Tuesday.

WARMER WEATHER: We’ll have above-average highs in the mid 40s Sunday and Monday. Then, we spike up to 58 on Tuesday!

After highs in the 50s, we fall to the 30s by the end of the week.

COLDER WEATHER: While we’ll have temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday morning, they don’t last long. By the afternoon, we’ll have temperatures in the 40s because of a cold front. This front also sets us up for highs in the 30s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson