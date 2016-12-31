× Tracking spring-like weather for the new year

TONIGHT’S WEATHER: Your New Year’s Eve stays dry with cloudy skies. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s and a light wind kicking up around midnight.

TRACKING SHOWERS: After a partly sunny Sunday, we’ll see a few showers on Monday. On Tuesday, we’ll have more widespread scattered showers. Then, we stay dry for the rest of the week ahead.

WARMER WEATHER: We’ll have above-average highs in the mid 40s Sunday and Monday. Then, we spike up to 58 on Tuesday!

COLDER WEATHER: While we’ll have temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday morning, they don’t last long. By the afternoon, we’ll have temperatures in the 40s because of a cold front. This front also sets us up for highs in the 30s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson