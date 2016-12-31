× Wanted cop killer Jason Robison killed in shootout with State Troopers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa – Accused cop killer Jason Robison is killed in a shootout with State Troopers in Huntingdon County. Cpl. Adam Reed says, that Robison was located this morning in an unoccupied mobile home near the scene of where he allegedly shot and killed Trooper Landon Weaver.

Trooper Weaver had responded to a protection from abuse at a home on Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township Friday night. Robison refused Troopers commands to surrender and and shouted threats at officers. He was then killed in a shootout that followed.

More information will follow as it become available.