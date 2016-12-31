Youngsters stomp bubbles to “pop” in the new year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.-- "Pop" goes the new year! Children with lots of energy, visited the Hershey Store and Museum on Saturday for an early New Year's Eve countdown.

The youngsters "popped" into the new year by stomping on giant sheets of bubble wrap.

Hershey representatives say the celebration is a way for kids to celebrate the new year without having to stay up until midnight.

"It's a great way for kids to actually be involved in making the noise and having a lot of fun and it's so much fun to watch them do it. It's like better than video games I think," says Amy Bischof, Director of the Hershey Story Museum.

Several of Hershey's characters joined them for the fun.