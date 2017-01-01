× 5K & 10K race kicks off the new year on City Island in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — To kick start the new year and new resolutions, people on Harrisburg’s City Island took to the streets for the new year 5K and 10K.

The race was held by U.S. Road Running, an organization that hosts events across the nation. This was the second year for the event in Harrisburg.

“Everybody is doing their new year’s resolutions so this is one of the 12 races we have here each year so it should be a fun event,” said Brandon Parks, owner of U.S. Road Running.

All runners and walkers received finisher medals at the end of the course. The course began on City Island and made it’s way up North Front Street.