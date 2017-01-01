× Fire rips through garage in Adams County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — Fire officials continue to investigate the fire that ripped through a building in Franklin Township, Adams County. It happened shortly after 9 A.M. on the 2500-block of Chambersburg Road.

According to Cashtown Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Six, when fire crews arrived at the scene, heavy flames were pouring from the building. Six says crews had the fire under control in about 25-minutes. The garage-like building was made out of fiber glass car hoods. No one was at the location when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.