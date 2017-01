× Freezing Rain Advisory in effect Monday morning

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST MONDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE HAS ISSUED A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST MONDAY. * HAZARD TYPES...FREEZING RAIN OR DRIZZLE. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS...LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH. * TIMING...LATE TONIGHT AND EARLY MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...ICING MAY CREATE SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND PRODUCE SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE MID AND UPPER 20S, THEN WARMING ABOVE FREEZING BY MID MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REMINDS MOTORISTS TO ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AND TO TAKE IT SLOW IN ICE AND SNOW.