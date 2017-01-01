× Freezing Rain to start the work week

MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE: Freezing rain begins around 3AM Monday morning before transitioning to rain mid-morning. A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY is in effect for most of Central PA, and a thin layer of ice on the roads, especially bridges, is likely as you head out the door. Drive slowly and leave a few minutes early for work to compensate. Highs reach the low to mid 40s area wide with scattered showers possible into the late afternoon.

SECOND ROUND TUESDAY: Temps rise to around 50 for Tuesday, but a second wave of showers move through in the morning hours once again. Freezing rain does not look to be an issue for Tuesday as temperatures will remain well-above freezing.

TEMPS DROP MIDWEEK: After a high around midnight, temperatures fall throughout the day on Wednesday into the low to mid 30s and stay there heading into the weekend. Lows dip back into the teens with a mix of sun and clouds to finish the first full week of 2017. We remain mostly dry, but an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out on any day. But don’t forget to bundle up!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long