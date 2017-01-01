Happy Birthday! Several families welcome new babies on New Year’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.-- New Year's Day 2017 is even more special for several local families. They welcomed new babies, bright and early Sunday morning.

Abigail Jane Billman was the first baby born at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Dauphin County. She made her entrance at 4:49 a.m.

"I knew it was possible to have the first one, but I think it's a little crazy," said Abigail's mother, Gwen Billman.

Abigail arrived a few days early; she was due this Tuesday. She weighed in at 8 lbs. 3oz. and has two older siblings.

Other hospitals in our area welcomes New Year's babies as well. At York Hospital, the first baby was born at 5:30 a.m. In Harrisburg, the first delivery was at 3:43 a.m., and in Waynesboro, it took a bit longer, the first baby of the day arrived at 8:34 a.m.