15-year-old boy shot and killed in Franklin County on New Year's Eve, state police say

GREENCASTLE, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Franklin County on New Year’s eve.

The teen was shot inside a home along West Baltimore Street in Greencastle just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers say another 15-year-old boy was showing the victim a gun when he pointed it at the teen. The gun went off and the victim was shot in the head, state police said. The boy died at the scene.

Authorities have filed homicide charges against the 15-year-old boy.

So far, no word on the identity of the teen killed.