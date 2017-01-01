× Man accused of firing gun during fight at New Year’s party in Lancaster County

LANDISVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A man is facing attempted homicide charges after witnesses say he fired a shot during an altercation at a New Year’s celebration in Lancaster County early Sunday.

Adam Gearhart, 33, of Lancaster, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, violation of the controlled substances act and prohibited offensive weapons.

Officers responded to the first block of West Brandt Boulevard in Landisville around 1:50 a.m. for a reported disturbance. When police go to the scene, witnesses explained that Gearhart became agitated when party goers told him they didn’t think he should drive. According to police reports, a physical altercation ensued between Gearhart and the homeowner. Police say Gearhart allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot near the homeowner.

Investigators recovered a gun at the scene, which was reported stolen out of East Lampeter Township in March 2016.

When Gearhart was arrested he was in possession of illegal substances, according to police reports.

Gearhart was taken to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.