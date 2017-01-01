× Man accused of throwing explosive device at police cruisers in New Holland

NEW HOLLAND, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A man was arrested on New Year’s in Lancaster County after police say he threw an explosive device at three police cruisers while they were responding to a fire call.

Vincent Pierandozzi, 37, of New Holland, is charged with propulsion of missiles onto roadway, reckless exploding and three counts of reckless endangerment. Pierandozzi was arraigned and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Three separate officers were driving along the 200 block of West Main Street around 12:09 a.m. Sunday, responding to a reported building fire when the incident happened.

According to police reports, as officers approached 273 West Main Street they witnessed an unknown object being thrown from the front porch of a home. Just as the three cruisers were passing, the object exploded in front of the first cruiser. The two other cruisers swerved to avoid whatever had exploded.

Investigators identified Pierandozzi as the man who threw the explosive device at officers.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 9.