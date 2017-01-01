Neighbors react to teen shot and killed on New Year’s Eve in Franklin Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENCASTLE, Pa. -- A shooting on New Year's Eve left one teenager dead in Franklin County. Authorities said the person who shot him at a home in Greencastle was also a teenage boy who is now facing charges.

Pennsylvania State Police said a 15-year-old boy shot and killed a 17-year-old boy just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

The 17 year old was shot in the head inside a home on the 400 block of West Baltimore Street in Greencastle.

Officials said a 15 year old was showing the victim a gun and pointed it at him.

The gun went off and hit the victim in the head, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are filing homicide charges.

Neighbors said it's sad to hear that one teenager died and the other is potentially facing jail time.

People who live in the area were interested to know where the teen got the gun in the first place. Many were surprised to hear about the incident when they got home from celebrating New Year's Eve.

The name of the suspect and the victim have not been released.