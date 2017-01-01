× Penguin Plunge raises money for homeless animals in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hundreds of people jumped into the chilly waters of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg Sunday afternoon for the 20th Annual Penguin Plunge.

The plunge is an annual fundraiser for the humane society of the Harrisburg area. More than 300 people jumped into the river as hundreds watched from the shore raising money for the cause.

“They’ve done this for a long time. I had two weimaraner’s that just passed away recently. It’s my first time doing this. I’m a little nervous but very excited,” first year participant, Nicola Gray said.

“Going in the water and the shock of the cold, it knocks you right on your butt,” DJ Nipsey of 105.7 The X said. “It literally and figuratively takes your breath away.”

This year’s “plunge dog” was Rocco. The dog competed against an area radio personality in a head-to-head competition to raise money for all of the homeless animals of the humane society.