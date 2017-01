× Police investigating drive-by shooting in York City

YORK CITY, Pa.–Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in York City on Sunday morning, according to 911 dispatchers.

It happened just before 7:45 a.m. at the corner of South Duke and East Cottage Place.

According to 911 dispatchers, a gunshot victim arrived at York Hospital almost 10 minutes later.

It is unclear if anyone was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.