Trace McSorley is Penn State’s leading man in California

LOS ANGELES,CALIFORNIA – If a movie was being cast about Penn State’s football team, Sophomore Quarterback Trace McSorley is the Nittany Lions leading man. Head Coach James Franklin is the head of the studio and he’s very comfortable with McSorley at the helm. Franklin said McSorley checks off all of the necessary boxes except height.

"You're trying to put check marks in as many of those boxes as you possibly can," explained Franklin. Trace is going to have checks in a lot of those boxes, except for the height category. Winner, he's a winner. Four straight State Championships games that he appeared in in high school. Accuracy, he's got that. Mobility, he's got that."

Coach also gives McSorley high grades for competitive demeanor and ability to affect others. McSorley and Penn State face USC on Monday in the 2017 Rose Bowl.