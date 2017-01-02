× Chambersburg man facing charges for September sexual assault

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.– A Chambersburg man is facing charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in September.

Adrian Velasco, 31, is now facing charges after information received by police allowed them to identify him as the actor.

On September 28 at approximately 4:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Sollenberger Dr. for a reported sexual assault.

Police found that a 59-year-old Hispanic woman had been sexually assaulted by an unknown assailant.

After three months of investigation, police finally received information that allowed them to identify Velasco as having committed the attack.

Velasco was taken into custody and will now face charges.