Chambersburg woman facing charges after DUI, crashing with her child in the car

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg woman is facing charges after she crashed her car while driving under the influence.

Victoria Lewis, 22, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child, DUI, and numerous traffic violations after the single-car accident.

On December 17 at approximately 2:30 a.m., police responded to a crash near mile marker 21.5 on Interstate 81 SB for a report of a single-car crash.

After investigating, police found that Lewis, the driver of the vehicle, was under the influence of alcohol, which led to the crash.

Lewis’ three-year-old child was discovered in the vehicle and had suffered injuries to her head after not being properly secured in a child safety seat. An adult male passenger was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but did not suffer any injuries.

The child was taken to Chambersburg Hospital and was transferred to Hershey Medical Center for further treatment.

Lewis will now face charges for the incident.