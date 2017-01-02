× FOX43 partners with American Red Cross for Blood Drive on Jan. 12

YORK, Pa.– FOX43 and the American Red Cross are opening the new year by partnering to host a blood drive on Thursday, January 12.

The blood drive will be held at the Jewish Community Center, located at 2000 Hollywood Drive in York from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To donate, you can either walk-in or sign up for an appointment using this website.

In addition to coming out and supporting a great cause, you have the chance to meet your favorite FOX43 personality as well!

Our talent will be at the Blood Drive during the times listed in the following schedule:

10 AM -12Noon

Amy Lutz, Melanie Orlins, Andrea Michaels, and Jennifer Ready

11 AM – 1 PM

MaryEllen Pann and Bradon Long

12 Noon -2pm

Jackie De Tore and Evan Forrester

12:30PM – 2:30PM

Jamie Garland

2PM – 4PM

Todd Sadowski and Andrew Kalista

3PM – 5PM

Ali Bradley and Chris Garrett

Make your arrangements, schedule an appointment, and come out to help support a great cause at the Blood Drive!