Funeral arrangements made for fallen State Police Trooper Landon Weaver

ALTOONA, Pa.– Funeral arrangements for fallen State Police Trooper Landon Weaver have been set for later this week.

Weaver, 23, was shot and killed while investigating a domestic-related incident on Friday, December 30. He had been a member of the Pennsylvania State Police for just over a year.

According to Bolger Funeral Home, friends will be received from 12- 3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Jaffa Shrine Center, located at 2200 Broad Ave., Altoona, PA 16601.

You are asked to enter by way of the rear 22nd Street handicap entrance. A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the Jaffa Shrine Center. Interment with full honors accorded by the Pennsylvania State Police will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Martinsburg.

Memorial contributions in memory of Trooper Landon E. Weaver can be made to Troopers Helping Troopers, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110.