Governor visits state police barracks

Huntingdon County, PA. - Governor Tom Wolf visited the state police barracks in Walker Township to pay his respects to 23-year-old Landon Weaver, a state trooper was was killed in the line of duty.

Wolf and State Police Commissioner Colonel Tyree Blocker also offered their condolences to Weaver's family and friends.

"It's a time for us to reaffirm our gratitude for what Trooper Weaver was doing the other night," said Governor Tom Wolf. "He was trying to make our state safer and more secure."

Governor Wolf also ordered all commonwealth flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Weaver. The flags will remain lowered until sunset tomorrow.

Weaver was shot and killed when he responded to a domestic violence call in Juniata Township on Friday night. The shooting suspect, Jason Robison, was killed in a shootout with police on Saturday.