Man arrested for York shooting after he returned to scene to collect spent shells

YORK, Pa. -- A York man was arrested for a New Year's Day shooting in York after police say he returned to the scene of the crime to collect spent shells. Chayanne Ramirez, 27, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence after he returned to the area of S. Duke and E. Cottage Streets, where police say Ramirez shot Rahun Page, 35, also of York, in the arm. It happened around 7:43am Sunday, New Year's Day. Page was taken by private vehicle to York Hospital for a gunshot wound to the left arm, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police say Ramirez and another, unknown suspect returned to the scene to collect the shell casings. After executing a search warrant at 46 E. Cottage Place, police say they found 7 guns and a significant amount of ammunition.

Police urge anyone with information relating to this incident to call 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411. police say texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.