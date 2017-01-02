Penn State stunned by USC comeback in Rose Bowl classic, 52-49

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Calif. -- Matt Boermeester's 46-yard field goal as time expired gave No. 9 Southern California a 52-49 win over No. 5 Penn State in a classic Rose Bowl game.

The two teams combined for 101 points, making it the highest scoring Rose Bowl in its 103-game history.

USC overcame a 49-35 deficit in the 4th quarter, outscoring Penn State 17-0 in the final frame to stun the Nittany Lions.

USC freshman quarterback Sam Darnold, who threw for a Rose Bowl record 453 yards and 5 touchdowns, hit Deontay Burnett for the game-tying, 27-yard touchdown with 1:20 to play.

On Penn State's ensuing possession, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley threw his third interception of the game, which USC returned to the 30-yard line, leading to Boermeester's game-winning kick.

McSorley threw for 254 yards and had 5 total touchdowns in the loss. Nittany Lions receiver Chris Godwin caught 9 balls for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Saquon Barkley ran 25 times for 194 yards and 3 total touchdowns, including a 79-yard scamper early in the 3rd quarter.