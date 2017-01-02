× Preparing for the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. – December 15, vendors entered the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg ready to begin setting up.

“We keep tweaking things to increase our capacity because of the popularity. Right now, we have 13 milkshake machines at this location and 7 milkshake machines at the annex which is on the main floor,” said Dave Smith, Executive Director PA Dairyman’s Association.

The milkshake booth is the Dairyman’s Associations most popular. Smith says they could possibly sell 150,000 milkshakes. This year they will not have a strawberry shake. Smith says it was special for the 100th Anniversary of the show.

Somethings are coming back like the chick hatch and the duck slide. In fact, all poultry will be back. It was banned last year after a nationwide Avian Flu outbreak.

“It’s great cause poultry is a huge part of PA agriculture and you hate for people to have to miss out,” said Amy Bradford, Vice President of Penn Ag Industries.

For the schedule, all things new and the activities coming back you can visit the Pennsylvania Farm Show website. The food court opens Friday and the Farm Show begins Saturday.