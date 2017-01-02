× Tracking more rain and much colder weather

MORE SHOWERS: Tonight, we’ll have more of the same: cloudy skies, areas of fog, temperature in the 30s, and spotty drizzle. On Tuesday, we’ll get widespread scattered showers in the afternoon. Some of those showers will bring heavy rain. Expect up to a half of an inch of rain by tomorrow evening.

DRYING OUT: The wind on Wednesday will help us dry out. We’ll have partly sunny skies and a high near 50. However, those 50s don’t last long. Temperatures drop into the mid 40s in the afternoon as colder air plunges down from the north.

MUCH COLDER: Look for a high of 36 on Thursday. While it will feel much colder, we often have highs in the mid to upper 30s in January. Speaking of which, we’ll keep highs in the 30s rolling through Tuesday of next week. At least we’ll have sunny skies all of those days!

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson