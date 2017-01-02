× Woman charged with DUI with three kids in vehicle

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — New Holland Police charge a woman for driving under the influence with three children in the vehicle.

Police stopped Brittany Duncan, 25, on December 15, 2016 at 6:33pm for a traffic violation in the 300 Blk of W Main St in New Holland Borough.

Police say Duncan was under the influence of a controlled substance and she also had three children in the vehicle.

Duncan was arrested and submitted to a BAC which showed she had Marijuana in her system at the time of the stop.

On January 2, 2017 charges of DUI, Driving under suspension, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 3 counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person were filed at MDJ Hartman’s office in New Holland.