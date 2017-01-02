Work week begins damp and on the mild side

DAMP START TO WEEK: Our next system crosses through over the next couple days, bringing showers to the region. Monday begins with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s during the morning, so some early pockets of freezing rain are possible before a quick transition to all rain. Through the rest of the day, expect chilly conditions and on/off showers. Temperatures slowly creep into the upper 30s to lower 40s. A few showers, drizzly conditions, and areas of fog are expected for the overnight period. Overnight temperatures change little, if any. Tuesday brings more by way of showers with milder temperatures. Afternoon readings reach the lower to middle 50s. Skies dry out late Tuesday night.

TURNING COLD: Conditions dry out Wednesday, and temperatures are a bit on the mild side. Readings are in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees early, before a secondary cold front rushes through during the afternoon and drops temperatures. It’s blustery as the frigid air arrives. Temperatures fall into the 20s by Thursday morning. Afternoon highs make it into the upper 20s to lower 30s under mostly cloudy skies. It’s still a bit breezy. Friday is still on the colder side, with a bit more sunshine and temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Arctic air remains in place through the weekend, making for below average temperatures for this time in January! Expect partly cloudy skies for the weekend, with frigid mornings and temperatures in the 20s to near 30 degrees. For now, it looks dry.

Have a great Monday!