2017 Pennsylvania Severe Weather Contest gives children chance to show safety awareness

YORK, Pa.– Being aware of the weather can often keep you safe and prepared for the conditions you may face.

Now, a contest is being held to show for children to show their awareness and safety training for weather conditions.

The 2017 Pennsylvania Severe Weather Contest includes a competition for two age levels, no matter where they get their schooling.

For those who are in Grades 1-6, there is a poster contest where the student is challenged to make a poster with the phrase/theme : “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!”

The winning poster will be selected to be reproduced and distributed to the state parks. The deadline for entries is March 7.

For those who are in Grades 7-12, students are challenged to create an original 25 second video on flood safety using the message: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

The winning video will be reproduced by the PA Association of Broadcasters and will air on stations across the state in March 2017. State winners will receive cash prizes up to $1,000.

To enter the contest, children are asked to talk to a parent or teacher about entering before visiting this website for full details, rules and entry forms.