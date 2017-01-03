× 32-year-old admitted to killing PSP Trooper Landon Weaver in text message

In an interview with Pennsylvania State Police Huntingdon barracks, the woman who 32-year-old Jason Robison was legally not allowed to communicate with told police that Robison sent her a text message telling her he killed a cop.

Laura Piper Whitesel informed police that she and Robison on Dec. 30 had exchanged text messages, which is why Trooper Landon Weaver was following up at Robison’s residence. When Weaver arrived, he and Robison talked about his possible violation of his Protection From Abuse Order.

Weaver explained to Robison that he had in fact violated his PFA, a police affidavit reported. Robison said he did not want to go to jail, and at that point, had left a conversation with Weaver to go back inside his Hesston home in Juniata Township, Huntingdon County. Weaver said he wanted to see if they could work things out for Robison, however, when Weaver was granted permission to go inside the house to talk to Robison, the 32-year-old met Weaver with a gun.

Sherry Robison asked her son, “Jason, what are you doing?” Her question was followed by a “pop” sound.

Sherry Robison told Pennsylvania State Police she watched Weaver fall face down onto the kitchen floor. Sherry Robison confirmed that she saw blood on the kitchen floor, responding to the situation by running to get her boyfriend Brian Smith, who was in the basement.

Smith, who called Huntingdon County Emergency Communications Center after Robison shot Weaver, told police that he and Sherry Robison, were present when Robison killed Weaver.

Whitesel told police that Robison sent her three text messages that read, “I killed the cop.”

He continued, “Shot him twice in the head he is dead. I love you! I always will. Good bye sweetheart. I’m sorry.”

Robison was later killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers. State police released a statement that explaind Robison refused to surrender and threatened law officers before he was shot.

Huntingdon County Deputy Coroner Debbie Allison pronounced Weaver deceased at 8:58 p.m. at Blair Memorial Hospital.