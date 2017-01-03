× 5 year old Harrisburg area child dies of Meningitis

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick says his office is investigating the death of a 5 year old child who died of Meningitis. The child was taken to Harrisburg Hospital last month.

An autopsy showed that the child had a less infectious form of bacterial Meningitis, which Hetrick says is much less contagious than other forms and can be cured with antibiotics.

There is no word on whether the child went to school or daycare, only that the family lives in the Harrisburg area.

Hetrick says the Pennsylvania Department of Health is handling notifications for anyone who may have been in contact with the child.