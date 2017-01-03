× Arrests made in robbery, car jacking case

LANCASTER, Pa. — On Dec. 20 Officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the 600 block of N. Charlotte St. for a robbery that had just occurred. The suspects had fled the scene before the officers arrived.

Officers later learned that three teenage males approached the 70-year-old victim after he had parked his vehicle in the 600 block of N. Charlotte St. The victim got out of his car and one of the suspects pointed a handgun at him and instructed him to put his hands on the vehicle. The suspect then told the victim to go to the rear of the vehicle and get down on the street. During the robbery the suspects demanded the key fab to the vehicle and the victim’s cell phone. The suspects then got into the vehicle and tried to start it but were not able to figure out how to turn on the ignition. After failing to start the vehicle the suspects tossed the key fob and phone back to the victim and ran away.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood for private surveillance cameras, and were able to obtain video and identify two of the three suspects involved in the robbery. During the course of the investigation the third suspect was also identified. All three of the suspects were 15-years-old.

The Lancaster City Auto Theft Unit charged all three juveniles as adults with Robbery of a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery of a Motor Vehicle, Theft by Unlawful taking and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Unlawful Taking. One of the juveniles was also charged with Simple Assault. As of 30 Dec 16, all three defendants were arrested and arraigned on the said charges.