× Dauphin County Prison inmate found unresponsive in cell

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Dauphin County Prison staff found 45-year-old inmate Robert Wayne Goshorn, of Harrisburg, hanging in his cell and unresponsive at 9:12 a.m. this morning.

Goshorn had been incarcerated at the prison since June 1, 2016 for nine counts of Child Pornography, four counts of Child Pornography Distribution and Criminal Use of Communication Facility.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office and Criminal Investigation Division are conducting an investigation.